Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 3-5:
Robert Andrews, 49, 5182 NW Miller Road, Altha, violation of count probation.
Brianna Manning, 27, 4168 Myles St., Marianna, hold for Bay County.
Erin Mitchell, 33, 23499 Highway 71, Altha, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Parmer, 33, 2940 Sand Path Road, Bonifay, felony criminal mischief.
Johnnie Williams, 58, 7421 Butler Road, Sneads, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting officer with violence, trespassing unoccupied structure, fugitive from justice (Decatur County, GA).
Shaverick Cooper, 47, 5540 Brown St., Graceville, violation of state probation.
Cyrus Brown, 39, 6785 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, hold for court.
David Flick, 66, 4330 Maywood Drive, Marianna, hold for court.
Shuana Penzo, 39, hold for Bay County.
Steven Ragston, 39, 16128 SE Yates St., Blountstown, non-payment of child support.
John West, 46, 19371 NE JW Alexander Road, Altha, non-payment of child support.
Brian Davis, 38, 4135 Clay St., Marianna, sentenced to 30 days in county jail.
Kyle Bush, 32, 3374 State Road 73, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Edward Frederick, 51, 2225 East Callaway Drive, Panama City, hold for Gadsden County.
Crystal Allan, 45, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, fugitive from justice (Harris County, Texas).
JAIL POPULATION: 225