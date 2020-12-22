Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 19-22:
Shelia Dowling, 52, P.O. Box 1204, Sneads, driving under the influence.
Velma Wright, 56, 1002 Sanders Ave., Graceville, battery-domestic violence.
Chip Weeks, 55, 2184 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual battery to a mentally defective person, felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of ammunition, violation of state probation.
Caylum Walker, 27, 3759 JW Stephens Road, Graceville, violation of injunction.
Anthony Shivers, 43, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, obstruction without violence.
Gregory Cannady, 36, 5001 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Anthony McNealy, 56, 4260 Graham St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Stephen Garrette, 37, 5723 College Drive, Graceville, violation of state probation.
Crystal Carnley, 31, 267 Teanond Road, Slocomb, AL, failure to appear (driving under the influence).
James Brown Jr., 40, 2673 Highway 73, Marianna, aggravated battery-domestic violence.
Shea Robertson, 36, 15611 NW Broad St., Altha, battery-domestic violence.
Randy Tracy II, 29, 6925 Oak St., Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.
Cordell Spates, 18, 5638 Fort Road, Greenwood, discharge of firearm from vehicle, burglary of a structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm (six counts).
Olvin Lopez-Gonzalez, 30, 2172 Sheridan Lane, Jacksonville, driving under the influence.
James Slay, 45, 2359 Alderman Road, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
JAIL POPULATION: 206