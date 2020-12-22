Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 19-22:

Shelia Dowling, 52, P.O. Box 1204, Sneads, driving under the influence.

Velma Wright, 56, 1002 Sanders Ave., Graceville, battery-domestic violence.

Chip Weeks, 55, 2184 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual battery to a mentally defective person, felon in possession of firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of ammunition, violation of state probation.

Caylum Walker, 27, 3759 JW Stephens Road, Graceville, violation of injunction.

Anthony Shivers, 43, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, obstruction without violence.

Gregory Cannady, 36, 5001 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.