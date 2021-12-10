 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 8-10:

Lillian Grantham, 55, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine).

Marcus Angomas, 31, 1465 NW 61st St., Miami, failure to appear (resisting officer without violence).

Joseph Taylor, 31, 3187 Fourth St., Marianna, driving under the influence, reckless driving.

Nicholas Hayes, 42, 4433 Basswood Drive, Greenwood, failure to appear (giving false name), hold for Broward County.

Charles Hall, 43, 23079 Ocheesee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, providing false name to law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence (two counts), possession of cocaine, hold for Calhoun, Bay and Gadsden counties.

Zachery Carpenter, 30, 20624 NE Parker Ave., Blountstown, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 250

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 4-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec.1-3:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 27-30:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 13-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 17-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov.20-22:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert