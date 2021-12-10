Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 8-10:
Lillian Grantham, 55, 4523 Cook Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine).
Marcus Angomas, 31, 1465 NW 61st St., Miami, failure to appear (resisting officer without violence).
Joseph Taylor, 31, 3187 Fourth St., Marianna, driving under the influence, reckless driving.
Nicholas Hayes, 42, 4433 Basswood Drive, Greenwood, failure to appear (giving false name), hold for Broward County.
Charles Hall, 43, 23079 Ocheesee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, providing false name to law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence (two counts), possession of cocaine, hold for Calhoun, Bay and Gadsden counties.
Zachery Carpenter, 30, 20624 NE Parker Ave., Blountstown, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 250