Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 26-28:
Matilda Williams, 56, 425 Chattahoochee St., Chattahoochee, grand theft.
Cody Robinson, 22, 8032 Church St., Sneads, battery.
Johnny Jones, 60, 3241 Five Points Road, Cottondale, violation of community control.
George Alderman, 70, 4751 Meadowview Road, Marianna, hold for Gadsden County.
Kimberly Shelton, 30, 6856 Cobb Lane, Bascom, violation of state probation.
William Parker, 35, 105 Tuscany Lane, Dothan, AL, sexual battery, hold for Holmes County.
Christy Faulk, 34, 1828 Destiny Lane, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting an unlicensed driver to drive.
Buckie Barnes, 30, 1907 Gloster Ave., Sneads, lewd lascivious battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, lewd lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, lewd lascivious behavior,lewd lascivious exhibition, sexual battery by custodial authority.
Linda Wescott, 56, 4121 Twin Pines Drive, Greenwood, hold for Washington County.
Jacob Dockery, 36, 4897 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Kayla Williams, 25, 660 Watson Bridge Road, Kinsey, AL, violation of state probation.
Kataria McGriff, 29, 5301 12th St., Malone, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
Donald Pinkard, 59, 4085 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Michelle Mills, 50, 51 West Mowry Drive, Homestead, disorderly intoxication in in a public place causing disturbance.
JAIL POPULATION: 212
