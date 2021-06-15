 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 12-15:

Dennis Clardy, 33, 3635 Combie Road, Newton, AL, failure to appear.

Fernando Lunes, 33, 617 3rd Ave., Cairo, GA, operating motor vehicle without valid license.

Jimmy Shiver, 68, 564 New Home Circle, Graceville, violation of state probation.

Christopher Benefield, 39, 2509 Coral Drive, Alford, violation of county probation, sale of methamphetamine.

Joel English, 31, 3223 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, trespass property other than structure or conveyance.

Adrian Graham, 36, 3112 Wonder Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, battery (domestic violence), battery on law enforcement officer.

Brandy Couliette, 34, 1882 Tobe Lane, Marianna, sale of methamphetamine-two counts, felony public nuisance, burglary of a structure, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm while committing felony.

Precious Hall, 30, 23381 NE CR 286, Grand Ridge, grand theft firearm, petit theft.

JAIL POPULATION: 258

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
