Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 30-Feb. 3:
Lewis Davis, 55, 1102 Waukesha St., Bonifay, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Green, 62, 457 White Drive, Tallahassee, failure to appear (petit theft).
Pareshkumar Patel, 51, 4678 Highway 90, Marianna, sale of alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 years of age.
Travis Harvey, 36, 2883 Godfrey Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation, criminal mischief.
Ronda Alday, 43, 2925 Milton Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia).
Karen Kent, 68, 8123 Roberts St., Sneads, failure to report child abuse.
Timothy Cook, 34, 3803 W 17th St., Panama City, driving while license suspended or revoked-second offense.
Josh Patrick, 46, 5959 Hundred Acre Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Erika Braxton, 28, 5804 Hansford Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
John Drew, 28, 424 S Nova Road, Daytona Beach, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Adam Dehn, 31, 177 Dana Lane, Buena Vista, CO, failure to appear (county permit violation).
Anthony Jordan, 26, 109 E Fleming Ave., Geneva, AL, hold for Walton County.
Eddie Walton, 61, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Steve Boyd, 49, 1967 Park Ave., Sneads, failure to appear (violation of injunction, felony battery).
Brenda Swartz, 61, 2045 3rd Ave., Sneads, trespassing.
James Hodges, 59, 4391 Pearl St., Marianna, burglary with assault or battey.
Dorothy Campbell, 61, 305 CR 5529, Troy, AL, driving under the influence.
JAIL POPULATION: 213