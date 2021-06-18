Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 16-18:
Samuel Whittington, 31, 8180 Bruce St., Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Odom, 40, 10517 SW Madray Lane, Bristol, grand theft, criminal mischief, trespass.
Rodney Broxton, 29, 653 Bennett Road, Chipley, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Henry Shiver, 39, 633 Ridge Road, Eastpoint, grand theft, felony criminal mischief, trespass.
Carol Berkshire, 44, 2169 Will Logan Road, Ozark, AL, failure to appear (petit theft).
John Welch, 38, 3085 Guy Branch Road, Cottonwood, AL, violation of state probation.
Michael Williams, 57, 8760 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, hold for Gadsden County.
Jammie Eutsey, 45, 706 Galloway Road, Brundidge, AL, battery - domestic.
Joshua Pate, 36, 2057 Miller Lane, Chipley, grand theft.
Donnie Williams, 53, 5983 Oscar Road, Bascom, violation of county probation.
Summer McGuire, 27, 2159 Highway 16 West, Newnan, GA, violation of state probation.
Chandler Broxton, 21, 237 Lakepoint Road, Alford, violation of county probation.
Skyler Smith, 21, 7879 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, uttering forged bills, checks drafts or notes.
Gjerith McKinnie, 59, Dorothy Drive (numeric address not provided), Marianna, driving while license suspended - knowingly.
Johnny Pankey, 57, 13605 NW Cricket Lane, Altha, hold for Calhoun County).
Aubree Frazee, 38, 2797 Green St., Marianna, petit theft.
Corrada Ramos Dairon, 30, 14811 SW 139 Court, Miami, violation of injunction, aggravated stalking.
JAIL POPULATION: 262