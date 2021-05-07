 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Erich Siebern, 51, 8300 NE Quatama St., Beaverton, OR, fleeing/attempting to elude, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction (resisting without violence).

Christopher Johnson, 38, 1911 Gloster Ave., Sneads, credit card fraud, exploitation of the elderly.

Tammy Tyus, 47, 4273 Kelson Ave., Marianna, petit theft (value less than $300).

Da’Marcus Davis Jr., 18, 3188 Lawrence Road, Marianna, failure to appear.

Michael Woodrow, 54, 602 South Ussery St., Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.

Christopher Hough, 36, 5713 Frank Hough Road, Panama City, failure to appear (possession of undersized fish).

Dewayne Lawrence, 39, 1962 Blank Lane, Sneads, battery (domestic violence).

JAIL POPULATION: 270

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
