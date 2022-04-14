 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 12-14:

Richard Elhard, 40, 76 Otter Slide, Eastpoint, violation of state probation.

Jeffrey Helms, 38, 5991 Hansford Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Taylor Allen, 44, 6855 Florida St., Grand Ridge, failure to appear.

Rosanna Richards, 36, 510 Stewart Road, Chipley, hold for Holmes County, possession of methamphetamine.

Jessica Tyus, 36, homeless, violation of state probation.

Jeremiah Parris, (no age provided), 2965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of county probation.

Twena Johnson, 39, 5423 Highway 90, Marianna, resisting officer with violence to his or her person, battery on law enforcement officer.

Larry Sloan, 34, 4303 Rifleman Trail, Greenwood, non-payment of child support.

Carmen Tavares, 32, 572 Ashford Road, Ashford, AL, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended - with knowledge.

JAIL POPULATION: 211

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
