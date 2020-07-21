Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from July 18-21:
Cyrus Brown, 37, 6776 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, driving without valid driver’s license, fleeing and attempting to elude, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holley Lipford-Dean, 24, 2354 Lawrence Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Benjamin Temple, 26, 99 Petty Road, Marianna, trespass in structure.
Julio Rodriguez, 18, 1308 Dawson Road, Tallahassee, operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
Mark Swearingen, 27, 2524 Park Ave., Alford, uttering forged instrument-two counts, forgery, violation of county probation.
Jason Rabon, 37, 7871 Spring Creek Drive, Donalsonville, GA, hold for Calhoun Co.
Latrenda Washington, 25, 3112 Wonder Road, Marianna, failure to appear (trespassing structure or conveyance.)
Christopher Benefield, 38, 2509 Coral Drive, Alford, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Bryan Lipford, 36, 4479 Marion St., Marianna, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kellie Lipford, 43, 1595 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victor Weatherington, 56, 2878 Singletary Road, Slocomb, AL, violation of county probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 204