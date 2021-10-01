Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

Maceil Clemons, 31, 4660 Farm Road, Greenwood, grand theft.

Jonathan Faircloth, 38, 6353 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Hayden Johnson, 18, 1351 Blueberry Drive, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leo Yancey, 46, 305 Rebecca Ave., Dothan, AL, hold for Holmes County.

Larry Rushin, 31, 1100 Brickyard Road, Chipley, hold for Polk County.

Christopher Chancey, 47, 2807 Caledonia St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Danny Pelham, 57, 1037 Payne St., Graceville, breach of peace.

Treykwashaun Highsmith, 19, 3750 Thompson Road, Marianna, resisting without violence, possession of more than one driver’s license.