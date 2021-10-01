 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 Comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

Maceil Clemons, 31, 4660 Farm Road, Greenwood, grand theft.

Jonathan Faircloth, 38, 6353 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Hayden Johnson, 18, 1351 Blueberry Drive, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leo Yancey, 46, 305 Rebecca Ave., Dothan, AL, hold for Holmes County.

Larry Rushin, 31, 1100 Brickyard Road, Chipley, hold for Polk County.

Christopher Chancey, 47, 2807 Caledonia St., Marianna, violation of state probation.

Danny Pelham, 57, 1037 Payne St., Graceville, breach of peace.

Treykwashaun Highsmith, 19, 3750 Thompson Road, Marianna, resisting without violence, possession of more than one driver’s license.

Angela Feagin, 23, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, simple battery.

Justin Smith, 35, 838 Faith Ave., Graceville, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 246

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 25-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 22-24:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 18-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 4-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert