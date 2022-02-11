Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 8-11:
Cody Braxton, 46, 2410 Corbin Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Phillip Willcut, 48, 5393 Cotton Road, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.
Katie Murdock, 41, 6180 Highway 90 East, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).
Lloyd Carter, 38, 1120 St. Rose Road, Sneads, reckless driving, failure to register motor vehicle.
Gary Davis, 26, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Rodell Pete, 33, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, trespassing after warning.
Gregory Alday, 39, 4300 Field Stone Court, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Jason Teffeteller, 46, General Delivery, Jacksonville, hold for Brevard County.
Terrance Sorey, 42, 1936 Ace Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Joshua Quesenberry, 36, 3981 U.S. 90, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Nicholas Bellamy, 42, 3407 Open Lane, Cottondale, non-payment of child support.
Nathan Johnson, 47, 3870 Thompson Road, Marianna, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Anthony Hall, 32, 23381 NE County Road 286, Grand Ridge, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Lee, 30, 5040 Cooper Head Lane, Bascom, non-payment of child support.
Josie Johnson, 33, 2782 Cobblestone Court, Marianna, neglect of a child (three counts).
JAIL POPULATION: 240