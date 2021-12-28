Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 22-28:

Kenneth Moore, 21, 72 Redwing Road, Ashford, AL, failure to appear (principle to burglary of dwelling, principle to grand theft, principle to grand theft firearm), burglary of unoccupied dwelling, burglary of unoccupied structure (two counts), grand theft (two counts), criminal mischief.

Heather Jones, 35, 1537 Oak Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.

Timothy Cusson, 65, 7 Manchester Drive, New York City, NY, driving while license suspended.

Anthony Franklin, 23, 2249 Wester Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.

Joshua Phillmon, 34, 2081 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, burglary of unoccupied dwelling (unarmed), criminal mischief, petit theft, obstructing officer without violence, fugitive from justice (Covington County, AL).

Gavin Wilson, 21, 119 DaGeneva Drive, Daphne, AL, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked.