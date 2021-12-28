Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 22-28:
Kenneth Moore, 21, 72 Redwing Road, Ashford, AL, failure to appear (principle to burglary of dwelling, principle to grand theft, principle to grand theft firearm), burglary of unoccupied dwelling, burglary of unoccupied structure (two counts), grand theft (two counts), criminal mischief.
Heather Jones, 35, 1537 Oak Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Timothy Cusson, 65, 7 Manchester Drive, New York City, NY, driving while license suspended.
Anthony Franklin, 23, 2249 Wester Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.
Joshua Phillmon, 34, 2081 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, burglary of unoccupied dwelling (unarmed), criminal mischief, petit theft, obstructing officer without violence, fugitive from justice (Covington County, AL).
Gavin Wilson, 21, 119 DaGeneva Drive, Daphne, AL, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Johnson Petit, 31, 3845 47th St., Vero Beach, hold for court, hold for DOC.
Spencer Holden, 20, 5877 Blocker Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, attaching registration license plate not assigned lawfully.
Jacob Bernier, 36, 972 Sewell Farms Road, Chipley, violation of county probation (disorderly conduct).
Casie Pelham, 33, 856 Pelham Ave., Graceville, arson (2nd degree), criminal mischief over $200 but less than $1,000.
Randy Glenn, 50, transient, hold for Washington County.
Annette Beacham, 27, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, aggravated battery.
Spencer Lamar Lonon (age not provided), 2947 Larue Point, Dothan, AL, fugitive from justice (Colquitt County, GA), giving false name to law enforcement officer, uttering false bank note (two counts).
Chaquisha Spears (age not provided), 2906 Orange St., Marianna, trespassing after warning, resisting arrest without violence.
Timothy Coulliette, 33, 1882 Tobe Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence with damage to property.
Jarvis Baker, 19, 204 South Stewart St., Quincy, grand theft, driving without a license.
Mildred Boren, 66, 37 Hamilton St., Leominister, MA, domestic battery.
Bucanan Boggs, 21, 214 State Road 73, Marianna, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, violation of state probation.
Carls Burroughhs, 36, 5575 Fort St., Greenwood, domestic battery, driving while license suspended (knowingly).
Jason Thomas, 22, 882 Melody Lane, Chipley, intent/threat to do violence (assault).
Dennis Hines, 40, 4162 Hickory Lane, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Kyle Bush, 31, 864 St. Rose Road, Grand Ridge, non-payment of child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 246