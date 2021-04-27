Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available booking period, April 24-27:
Billy Smith, 25, 1546 County Road 173, Graceville, trespass structure or conveyance, failure to obey law enforcement order to stop.
Calvin Bruce, 58, 934 NW 51st St., Miami, fugitive from justice (Tennessee).
Marion Collins, 53, 4083 Edgewood Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Jeffrey White, 36, 3027 Club Drive, Mirimar Beach, domestic violence (battery), resisting without violence.
Sidney Mount, 43, 5912 Leo Road, Bascom, non-payment of child support.
Devon Williams, 34, transient, petit theft.
Davida Brannon, 31, 5248 Carters Loop, Marianna, failure to appear (bomb threat false report).
Connith Harris, 47, 2050 Holland Ave., Sneads, resisting without violence, assault on law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, trespass after warning.
Eugene McKinnon, 51, 2777 Panhandle Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended (knowingly), violation of state probation.
John Lipford, 32, 3081 U.S. Highway 90, Cottondale, breach of the peace-disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Bud, 37, 2332 Eldridge Road, Cottondale, hold for Hernando County.
James Ovalle, 28, 203 Nuit Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, burglary with damage over $1,000, grand theft with damage over $1,000.
Enrique Ramos Lopez, 37, 4705 Watson St., Marianna, no valid driver’s license.
Edward Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Williams, 35, 6275 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Finch, 24, 620 Rays Place, Chipley, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julie Arnold, 34, 8000 Church St., Sneads, hold for Leon County.
Justin Arnold, 38, 8000 Church St., Sneads, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, tampering of evidence.