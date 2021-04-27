Police roundup

John Lipford, 32, 3081 U.S. Highway 90, Cottondale, breach of the peace-disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Bud, 37, 2332 Eldridge Road, Cottondale, hold for Hernando County.

James Ovalle, 28, 203 Nuit Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, burglary with damage over $1,000, grand theft with damage over $1,000.

Enrique Ramos Lopez, 37, 4705 Watson St., Marianna, no valid driver’s license.

Edward Pollock, 41, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Williams, 35, 6275 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Finch, 24, 620 Rays Place, Chipley, actual or constructive possession of cocaine, actual or constructive possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julie Arnold, 34, 8000 Church St., Sneads, hold for Leon County.