Police roundup
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-8:

Deandrea Kenner, 32, 4225 Village Court, Marianna, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, criminal mischief.

Harry Godfrey, 46, 5357 Highway 223, Union Springs, AL, violation of county probation.

Christian Hamrick, 19, 3624 Highway 90, Marianna, trespass occupied structure/conveyance.

Christopher Coatney, 29, 1969 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, battery-domestic violence, false imprisonment, obstructing jutice/threatening victim.

Jarrien Dudley, 26, 2305 Reed Lane, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-two counts, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, violation of state probation.

John Terry, 49, 1522 Arthur Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.

Elysia Perry, 32, 2929 Moore Road, Cottondale, non-child support.

Clarence Smith, 28, 5873 Concord Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.

Allan Pyles, 42, 15582 SE Pear St., Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County.

Kirk Oliver, 35, 5364 15th St., Malone, hold for Bay County.

JAIL POPULATION: 206

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
