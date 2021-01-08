Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-8:
Deandrea Kenner, 32, 4225 Village Court, Marianna, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, criminal mischief.
Harry Godfrey, 46, 5357 Highway 223, Union Springs, AL, violation of county probation.
Christian Hamrick, 19, 3624 Highway 90, Marianna, trespass occupied structure/conveyance.
Christopher Coatney, 29, 1969 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, battery-domestic violence, false imprisonment, obstructing jutice/threatening victim.
Jarrien Dudley, 26, 2305 Reed Lane, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-two counts, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, violation of state probation.
John Terry, 49, 1522 Arthur Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Elysia Perry, 32, 2929 Moore Road, Cottondale, non-child support.
Clarence Smith, 28, 5873 Concord Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.