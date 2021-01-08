Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-8:

Jarrien Dudley, 26, 2305 Reed Lane, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-two counts, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, violation of state probation.