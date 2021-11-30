Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 27-30:
Christina Lynch, 31, 406 Riverfalls St., Andalusia, AL, introduction of contraband into a state correctional institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
David Riley, 34, 1944 Brock Road, Cottondale, aggravated stalking, violation of injunction.
Pepper Lewis, 55, 1990 Park Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence.
Gary Basford, 47, 3395 Riley Drive, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Jason Pollock, 40, 6753 Bumpy Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Christina Alderman, 26, 2992 Caledonia St., Marianna, public assistance fraud.
Christopher Carter, 39, 3050 Sapp Road, Cottondale, resisting arrest without violence.
Julio Garcia, 42, 404 Bert Phillips Road, Climax, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Don Wright, 30, 1709 Mahan Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Jonathan Nix, 34, 19206 Hwy. 90, Iowa, LA, violation of state probation.
Michael Lundgren, 28, 2942 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Ashley Wise, 34, 121 Seminole Drive, Marianna, failure to redeliver rental property.
Edin Sales-Pineda, 26, 4260 Kelson Ave., Marianna, felony battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 247