Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 18-20:

Bryan Lipford, 37, 4479 Marion St., Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jarien Smith, 32, 4330 Kelson Ave., Marianna, leaving accident involving damage to vehicle or property.

Jeffery Robertson, 28, 4484 Franklin St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.

Sarah Sizemore, 35, 1765A Virginia St., violation of state probation, organized scheme to defraud, grand theft - two counts, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Elizabeth Morse, 20, 4469 Fairfax Road, Marianna, battery - domestic violence, disorderly conduct.

Justin Arnold, 38, 7686 Edna Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Enrique Mendez-Domingo, 41, 4749 Watson St., Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, leaving the scene of an accident.