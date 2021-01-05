Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021:

Summer Plass-Arnold, 43, 4181 Bryan St., Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-two counts (felon in possession of ammunition, unlawful confinement/abandonment of animals).

Tamaka Brunson, 35, 2857 Eva Mae St., Marianna, simple battery, criminal mischief.

Marcus Daughtry, 38, 1100 Highway 73, Marianna, no valid driver’s license.

Jessie Boggs, 42, 79411 Four Paths Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA, breach of the peace.

Christina Johnson, 42, 4305 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, violation of court order.

Wallace Hobbs, 62, 2825 Stephens Road, Grand Ridge, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James Bell, 70, 3560 Bump Nose Road, Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon-two counts, discharge of firearm in public.