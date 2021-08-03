 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 31-Aug. 2:

John Worley, 44, 1788 Sinai Road, Sneads, battery (domestic violence).

Benjamin Hamilton, 31, 3053 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Travis Williams, 21, 4200 Cliff St., Graceville, resisting arrest without violence.

Ashley Sloan, 33, 20 Church Road, Crawfordville, violation of state probation.

Brandon Christensen, 22, 4683 Shakle Drive, Marianna, shoot/throw missile into dwelling or building, discharge of firearm in public.

Justin Holl, 3872 Lawrence Road, Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, unlawful use of two-way communication.

Trenton Jeter, 21, 7559 Byfaith Lane, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence), obstruction without violence.

Levi Croft, 23, 5907 U.S. 90, Marianna, violation of county probation.

Shelly Simpson Jr., 25, 2909 Salem Church Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Aariran Batson, 40, 1905 U.S. 90, Cottondale, abuse of a disabled adult.

Sherry Jordan, 53, 709 Blue Jane Ave., Marianna, retail theft.

Brittany Harris, 33, 728 3rd Ave. (Site A), Birmingham, AL, trespass after warning.

JAIL POPULATION: 261

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
