Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:
Allen Campbell, 59, 1441 Balboa St., Tallahassee, failure to appear.
Jaquan Daniels, 21, 924 Bethel St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation, hold for Leon County.
Monique Everett, 30, 8201 Clear Ave., Orlando, violation of state probation.
Tonny Walker Jr., 37, 1552 Ivy Lane, Sneads, stalking, burglary with aggravated assault.
Kevin Moseley, 49, 116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, sentenced - Bars to Bed program.
Sullynette Rodriguez, 37, 31 Leggett Lane, Collins MS, sentenced - county jail.
Zachary Chance, 38, 2486 Fairview Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Logan Misenis, 22, 121 Winsford Court, Murfreesboro, TN, failure to appear.
James Cooley Jr., 52, 1526 Justice Road, Cottondale, battery - domestic violence.
James Black, 37, 3379B Riley Road, Marianna, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, tag attached not assigned.
Sabrina Neal, 39, 2827 Rockwell St., Marianna, battery - domestic violence.
Callie Keen, 34, 162 Wildflower Lane, Pensacola, violation of conditional release (driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Marquice Smith, 27, 14925 SW 119th St., Dunnellon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 247