Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 27-March 2:
Timothy Summerlin, 29, 1858 Tobe Lane, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription.
Billy Smith, 54, 2917 Albert St., Marianna, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.
Gabriel Reece, 23, 24441 Reedy Creek Road, Alford, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin White, 57, 5310 Hillsborough Circle, Tampa, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mary Simmons, 46, 2833 Rockwell Road, Marianna, failure to appear (trespass).
Gary Mack, 22, 5049 Concord Road, Bascom, battery (domestic violence), battery on law enforcement officer, resisting with violence.
Dakota Nicklan, 22, 2218 U.S. 231, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).
Kimberly Harrison, 51, 7686 Edna Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Tracey Glover, 46, 3119 Salem Church Road, Sneads, failure to appear (possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia), hold for Polk County, resisting officer without violence.