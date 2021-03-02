 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 27-March 2:

Timothy Summerlin, 29, 1858 Tobe Lane, Marianna, possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Billy Smith, 54, 2917 Albert St., Marianna, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.

Gabriel Reece, 23, 24441 Reedy Creek Road, Alford, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melvin White, 57, 5310 Hillsborough Circle, Tampa, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), driving while license suspended or revoked.

Mary Simmons, 46, 2833 Rockwell Road, Marianna, failure to appear (trespass).

Gary Mack, 22, 5049 Concord Road, Bascom, battery (domestic violence), battery on law enforcement officer, resisting with violence.

Dakota Nicklan, 22, 2218 U.S. 231, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).

Kimberly Harrison, 51, 7686 Edna Lane, Sneads, violation of state probation.

Tracey Glover, 46, 3119 Salem Church Road, Sneads, failure to appear (possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia), hold for Polk County, resisting officer without violence.

Jeremy Bundy, 30, 1991 Porter Ave., Grand Ridge, violation of conditional release.

John Mills, 50, 2765 Wheelock Way, Marianna, no vehicle registration.

JAIL POPULATION: 211

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 24-26:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 20-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert