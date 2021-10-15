Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:
Steven Jones, 34, 4152 Mission Trace Boulevard, Tallahassee, failure to appear.
David O’Bryan, 39, 21857 NW County Road 275, Altha, violation of state probation.
Bronda Whetstine, 34, 1983 Bethlehem Road, Alford, hold for Bay County.
Russell Green Jr., 34, 3786 Highway 69, Greenwood, hold for Calhoun County.
Dylan William, 24, 3108 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Michael Hamilton, 35, 1983 Section Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction without violence.
Matthew Martin, 29, 5445 Brown St., Graceville, fugitive from justice (Canadian County, OK).
Clinton Cain, 27, 2292B Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, attempt, solicit, conspire sexual battery.
Alfred Fedd, 56, 3924 Ells Orange Road, Donalsonville, GA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Cannady, 37, 1113 Ocheessee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Dunaway, 42, 2907 State Road 69, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked - habitual, fleeing and attempting to elude.
Julian Rabon, 36, 7820 Gemini Loop, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Shanell Ward, 35, 5448 Mill Creek Road, Graceville, public assistance fraud.
JAIL POPULATION: 256