Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 22-25:

Trent Harrison, 23, 1945 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of conditional release (petit theft).

Savannha Meola, 26, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Sneads, violation of community control.

Melvin Torres, 34, 22062 NW Wondering Road, Altha, driving under the influence.

Richard Mallory, 47, 1870 Proctor Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.

Allen Heap, 43, 4814 S 4055 W, Salt Lake City, Utah, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license over six months, failure to register motor vehicle.

Amy Sanford, 54, 2532 Elizabeth Lane, Alford, hold for Washington and Holmes counties.

Joshua Bonine, 27, 7591 Highway 90, Sneads, hold for Gadsden County.