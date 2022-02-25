Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 22-25:
Trent Harrison, 23, 1945 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, violation of conditional release (petit theft).
Savannha Meola, 26, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Sneads, violation of community control.
Melvin Torres, 34, 22062 NW Wondering Road, Altha, driving under the influence.
Richard Mallory, 47, 1870 Proctor Lane, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked - knowingly.
Allen Heap, 43, 4814 S 4055 W, Salt Lake City, Utah, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license over six months, failure to register motor vehicle.
Amy Sanford, 54, 2532 Elizabeth Lane, Alford, hold for Washington and Holmes counties.
Joshua Bonine, 27, 7591 Highway 90, Sneads, hold for Gadsden County.
Nicholas Adkins, 30, 1968 Highway 71, Marianna, conspiracy to introduce contraband (cellular phone), conspiracy to introduce contraband (tobacco), unlawful compensation - 18 counts, unlawful use of a two-way communications device - three counts, interference with prisoners - three counts.
Larkeith Bostick, 41, 794 Liberty Road, Quincy, failure to appear.
Kelly Baxter, 42, 3103 Beaverhead St., Alford, battery on a person 65 or older, criminal mischief (between $200 and $1,000).
Zeffery Moss, 25, 1678 Highway 73, Marianna, contempt of court.
Katlyn Pumphrey, 30, 1723 Lyons Lane, Chipley, violation of county probation.
Donald Harrison, 26, 763 East Boulevard, Chipley, possession of controlled substance (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joan Zero, 34, 1386 Foxworth Road, Chipley, possession of controlled substance (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spencer Bohlen, 27, 1386 Foxworth Road, Chipley, possession of controlled substance (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 233