Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 2-4:
Freddie Bell, 22, 3806 Little Zion Road, Sneads, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).
James Hare, 47, 7181 Gilley Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jarmel Dillard, 24, 4078 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, carrying a concealed firearm.
Jesse Folsom, 23, 5412 Spring Cemetery Road, Marianna, armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm.
Zachary Harris, 50, 4427 Dunaway Road, Bascom, battery by strangulation, battery (domestic violence).
Cecil Highsmith, 65, 4192 Clay St., Marianna, failure to appear.
Buddy Wyatt, 38, 5155 Lynch Drive, Marianna, possession of a controlled substance.
Hector Canales, 25, 181 Steelewater Road, Freeport, failure to appear, hold for ICE.
Windy Rimer, 41, 17 Matthews Lane, Cabot, AK, failure to appear.
Anthony Perkins, 60, 2662 Chipley St., Cottondale, driving under the influence.
Elisha Perry, 21, 2370 Mayo Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Bay County.
Paris Harvey Jr., 39, 2918 Harrison St., Marianna, failure to appear.
Terrence Burns, 34, 2989 Smith St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, trafficking in heroin.
JAIL POPULATION: 208
