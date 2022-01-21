Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 19-21:
Billy Harrison, 65, 2672 Wynn Road, Marianna, felony petit theft.
David Lang, 58, 4360 Pearl St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Samantha Lewis, 43, 1204 Cherry St., Panama City, violation of state probation.
Gregory Basford, 40, 1887 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, battery.
Joshua Jones, 33, 3985 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft).
Stephen Barreto, 49, 4331 4th St., Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Nicolas Girardot, 37, 17263 NW Creek Road, Clarksville, felony battery.
Vikki Stephens, 42, 8084 Joseph St., Sneads, violation of county probation.
Daron Horne, 56, 2139 Stennis Drive, Pensacola, fraud by contracting without a license, in state of emergency.
Brian Gee, 18, 1493 Church St., Marianna, violation of conditional release (grand theft of motor vehicle).
Phillip Warren, 23, 5252 Central Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence, resisting officer without violence).
Frank Arnold, 40, 205 Burnham Court, McDonough, GA, aggravated assault, resisting arrest with violence, battery on law enforcement officer, threats to law enforcement officer.
Minnie Smith, 57, 5954 Huntsville Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Samantha Spear, 36, 12017 Fountain Park Ave., Fountain, violation of state probation.
Misty Brock, 43, 77 W Renoir Road, DeFuniak Springs, violation of state probation.
Tykeyan Poole, 28, 5191 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, violation of conditional release.
Rhonda Warner, 46, 4655 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Angela Merritt, 36, 2431 Sapp Road, Cottondale, violation of county probation.
Linda Wood, 50, 5250 John Lane, Marianna, sale of a controlled substance (Lortab), possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Lortab), possession of methamphetamine, child neglect, unlawful use of two-way communication device.