Police roundup
Police roundup

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 30-Oct. 2:

Joseph Brincefield, 24, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, burglary while armed, grand theft of firearm, grand theft.

Scott Taylor, 54, 4070 Vallie Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended.

Tavain Harris, 21, 4233 Fieldstone Court, Marianna, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass.

Stephen Moore, 36, 172 Huntingtin Circle, Brunswick, GA, failure to appear.

Kimono Howard, 47, 7237 Cutters Court, Lithona, GA, fraudulent use of ID.

Charles Jennings, 41, 4223 Oak St., Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Gracie Riley, 55, 725 Brown St., Chipley, hold for Washington County.

Rena Robinson, 57, 723 Orange St., Chipley, hold for Washington County.

Jasmine Davis, 30, 16071 SE Yates St., Blountstown, battery (domestic), resisting arrest without violence.

Stephanie Merril, 24, 2627 Heavenly Drive, Marianna, battery.

Chase Tillman, 27, 521 New York Ave., Lynn Haven, sentenced.

JAIL POPULATION: 205

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
