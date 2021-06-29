Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 26-29:
Richard Jolly, 41, 6155 Hogan Road, Panama City, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carolyn McGhee, 65, 2045 Third Ave., Sneads, violation of injunction.
Devonte Deveaux, 29, 12564 NW Whitetail Court, Bristol, hold for Liberty County.
Ashley Hop, 26, 205 East Allen St., Kentland, IN, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL), resisting an officer without violence, carrying a concealed weapon.
Betty Jones, 82, 2452 Doberman Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Rashonda Magwood, 25, 221 Lincoln St., Dothan, AL, driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Martinez, 49, 6332 Mt. Montana Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah, fleeing/eluding, driving while license suspended or revoke (knowingly), attached license plate not assigned.
Darion Perry, 18, 4944 Friendship Church Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic).
David Gardner, 41, 1660 Underwood Mill Road, Slocomb, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kevin Tew, 31, 2993 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, domestic battery.
William Morris, 23, 1018 Scenic Hill Circle, Bonifay, providing false name to law enforcement officer.
Clarence Castleberry, 58, 3596 Moore Road, Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
JAIL POPULATION: 254