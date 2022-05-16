Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 13-16:

Amanda Harden, 53, 7868 Homefront Road, Sneads, felony petit theft (five counts), giving false information to law enforcement officer.

Louis Turner, 35, 25335 Carrol Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft), possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Saulsberry, 41, 254 Eddins Road (Lot A), Dothan, AL, possession of controlled substance.

Darvoush Jones, 45, 4417 Orchard Point Drive, Marianna, possession of firearm, possession of cocaine, hold for Leon County.

Karen Bontrager, 56, 6665 Raylene Road, Grand Ridge, domestic battery.

Bradley Miller, 58, 7917 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, domestic battery.

Kelly Ramsey, 40, 4382 Dry Creek Road, Marianna, violation of injunction, petit theft.

Joshua Quesenberry, 36, 3981 U.S. Highway 90, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Michelle Phillips, 34, 7000A Old Spanish Trail, Marianna, hold for another agency.

Michael Young, 30, 10821 NW Alfred Shelton Road, Altha, driving under the influence.

Ronald Grant, 34, 1788 Highway73, Marianna, tag attached not assigned.

JAIL POPULATION: 234