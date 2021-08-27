Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 25-27:
Stephanie Ours, 22, 1212 State Highway 20 West, Freeport, failure to appear (driving while license suspended).
John Cloud, 43, 3012 Sand Ridge Church Road, Sneads, failure to appear (battery).
Precious Hall, 30, 1713 Inlet St., Quincy, failure to appear (grand theft of firearm, petit theft).
Mathew Wiggins, 26, 11861 Glory Hill Road, Altha, hold for Calhoun County.
Thomas Brown, 62, 2023 Corbin Road, Cottondale, hold for Calhoun County.
Allonte Bellamy, 28, 852 Pelham Ave., Graceville, escape, trespass, resisting an officer without violence.
Kimberly Mincy, 39, 2827 Stuart Ave., Marianna, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grier Weakland, 47, 4241 Bryan St., Greenwood, child abuse.
Sherri Williams, 48, 5243 Rock Creek Road, Marianna, child abuse.
Jerry Franklin, 40, 7754 Howell Road, Sneads, failure to appear.
Crystal Enfinger, 34, 6914 East Highway 388, Youngstown, violation of state probation.
Willie Smith II, 28, 5182 NW Miller Road, Altha, hold for Calhoun County, violation of state probation.
Kayla Delaney, 24, 8611 Shirley Drive, Temple Terrace, retail theft.
Whitney Rivers, 25, 4905 Moses White Square, Tampa, retail theft.
Denareus Davis, 28, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery - domestic.
JAIL POPULATION: 247