Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 2-4:
William Morris, 22, 2649 Kynesville Road, Cottondale, hold for Holmes County.
Earl Creamer, 64, 1973 Dog Rush Drive, Marianna, hold for Indian River.
Leroy Cooper Jr., 31, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, failure to appear.
Esther Earnest, 45, 2671 Obert Road, Cottondale, battery.
Ernest Dixon, 31, 5272 Ellaville Road, Campbellton, failure to appear (retail theft).
John Fiorot, 39, 2778 Penn Ave., Marianna, failure to appear (no motorcycle endorsement).
Joel Friedrich, 24, 2550 Spruce Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Norene Boyd, 57, 5293 Brown St., Graceville, failure to appear (battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon).
James Earhart, 34, 1848 Mt. Cello Church Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Zulah Obote, 36, 2098 River Road, Sneads, battery (domestic violence).
Eric Williams, 42, 1973 Dove Rest Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Christopher Smith, 21, 2745 Henderson Road, Cottondale, burglary of a structure while armed.
JAIL POPULATION: 222
