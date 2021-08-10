Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 7-9:

Teddy Simpson, 33, 4366 South St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.

Earnest Daugthery Jr., 27, 4366 South St., Marianna, refusal to submit to DUI test, unlawful speed, fleeing/eluding with disregard of safety to persons or property, obstruction without violence.

Treyton Summerlin, 22, 19566 NE Jim Durham Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation.

Shantel Lawrence, 35, 1943 Park Ave., Sneads, violation of county probation, resisting officer without violence, no driver’s license.

Bonnie Kent, 35, 16740 NE Luke Holland Road, Altha, hold for Calhoun County.

Ruben Echevarria, 46, 301 Hialeah Drive (Apt. 218), Hialeah, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750.

Shannon Kent, 45, 637 Ocheesee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Holmes County, driving while license suspended or revoked—knowingly.