Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 23-26:
Woodfin Rentz, 60, 9676 Shady Oak Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of ammunition by felon, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gregory Ball, 49, 291 Paulks Road, Sumner, GA, violation of county probation.
Steven Singletary II, 50, 1471 Wrights Creek Road, Dothan, AL, non-payment of child support.
Dino Parramore, 56, 6355 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, trespassing.
Billy Mears, 42, 20136 Highway71, Blountstown, hold for Liberty County.
Serena Shipes, 45, 4552 Highway 79, Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawnest Ivey, 40, 4663 Dudley Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana (over 20 grams).
David Meola, 49, 2062 Dollar Lane, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Gilley, 60, 2831 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Adair, 43, 69 Borden Ave., Attalla, AL, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, operating motor vehicle without license.
Eddie Baldwin, 58, 6494 Shug Road, Greenwood, aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
Anthony Godwin, 56, 3195 Buttercup Road, Marianna, failure to appear (aggravated assault with deadly weapon).
Joseph Madrid, 49, 8046 Joseph St., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag attached not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle.
James Rowsey, 32, 912 Iowa Ave., Lynn Haven, hold for Bay County.
David Weems, 50, 5470 Pearl St., Graceville, grand theft.
Jacob Price, 37, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Brian Edenfield, 41, 6934 Burke St., Grand Ridge, failure to appear.
Chala Jones, 45, 2086 Dairy Road, Sneads, hold for Leon County.