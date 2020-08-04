Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 1-4:
Yorlandi Martinez, 21, 42 Tatuga Road, Palm Springs, disorderly conduct, giving false name to law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence.
Michael Lawrence, 36, 1213 Mississippi Ave., Panama City, trespassing after warning, resisting officer without violence.
Felicia Galarza, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Tashiana Barnes, 34, 388 Forest Circle, Havana, possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting officer without violence, petit theft.
Marquette Roulhac, 25, 4184 Imperial Lane, Marianna, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Algene Bellamy, 59, 2829 Cedar St., Marianna, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Jonathan Grantham, 26, 5290 Old Webb Road, Webb, AL, violation of state probation, hold for Santa Rosa County.
Tyeast Pinder, 27, 2937 Graves St., Marianna, failure to appear–two counts (battery, retail theft).
Draneshia Cummings, 29, 4178 Applewhite St., Greenwood, hold for Walton County.
Eric Greene, 50, 1972 Lockey Drive, Sneads, giving false name to law enforcement.
Rhonnie Caldwell, 21, 7598 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
James Smith, 40, 7159 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pierre Metcalf, 34, 4817 Glendale Circle, Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, aggravated battery: great bodily harm.
Ashlyn Harris, 20, 7598 Shady Grove Road, Grand Ridge, domestic battery.
Janice Hearns, 47, 2826 Penn Ave., Marianna, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault with firearm.
Shanalee Couch, 35, 20202 Juniper St., Blountstown, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance without a prescription-two counts, possession of methamphetamine.
William Bell, 43, 2294 Deon Road, Campbellton, violation of state probation.
Tara Skipper, 24, 3070 Carter Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 217
