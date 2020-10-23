Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 21-23:

Fredrico Perez, 22, 2833 Highway 71, Marianna, failure to appear (resisting without violence).

Cesar Sanchez, 26, 2833 Highway 71, Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license, reckless driving with alcohol).

Johnny Pope, 38, 2127 NE First St., Boynton Beach, violation of parole, fraudulent use of credit card.

Bradley Miller, 56, 7919 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run-leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

LaDiamond Bell, 20, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear.

Judith Hamby, 54, burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, theft of a controlled substance.

William Anderson, 42, 5715 Banner Road, Malone, hit and run, driving while license suspended or revoked.