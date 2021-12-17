Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 15-17:
Lamayah Douglas, 18, 2839 State Road 71, Marianna, retail theft.
Roedell Pete, 33, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, retail theft.
Michael Moore, 50, 5837 Formosa Lane, Marianna, domestic violence.
Silvio Martinez, 39, 2933 Milton Ave., Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief (over $200, under $1,000).
Hector Velasquez, 21, 12665 NE 16th Ave., North Miami, failure to appear (driving while license suspended).
Caribou Burgess, 44, 6901 E 19th St., Pensacola, fugitive from justice.
James Wilson, 63, 2374 Long Pine St., Campbellton, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kasey Story, 40, 224 Lakepoint Road, Alford, violation of county probation.
Cheyenne Zing, 30, 1506 Hudson Road, Alford, hold for Sarasota County.
Shawn Perry, 47, 1001 Pelham Drive, Graceville, driving under the influence.
Ja’Cardian Peterson, 20, 2780 Brightwell Ave., Marianna, possession of marijuana-more than 20 grams, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft.
Justin Skipper, 28, 860 Rattlebox Road, Chipley, dealing in stolen property, burglary of a structure, grand theft, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonathan Pargas, 34, 4350 Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, petit theft.
Charles McDonald, 53, 4291 Stone St., Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Justynna Hamilton, 21, 763 Gilbert Road, Chipley, principle to armed robbery (firearm), principle to grand theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 260