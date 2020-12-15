Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:
Isaiah Booker, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Ethan Roper, 21, 3039 Edification Drive, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Kam’rina Saffold, 18, 4421 Logger Lane, Marianna, battery.
Christopher Bittle, 41, 371 Tillman Road, Quincy, fugitive from justice.
David Swanger, 62, 13216 Meders Lane, Cumberland, MD, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Rachele Culver, 53,(age not provided), 2249 Hill Top Road, Newton, AL, fugitive from justice.
Harlis Pittman, 37, 2537 Bond Ave., Columbus, GA, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, providing false name to law enforcement, criminal mischief (police property), fugitive from justice, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Christina Johnson, 42, 4305 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, violation of court order.
Johnathan White, 28, 309 Sunset, Cairo, GA, battery-domestic violence.
Kenneth Gatlin, 64, 1964 SE McDaniel Road, Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County.
John Peak Jr., 50, 2653 Randall Lane, Cottondale, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, possession of controlled substance-three counts (Spice, Methadone, Oxycodone), hold for U.S. Marshals.
JAIL POPULATION: 207
