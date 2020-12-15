 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police roundup
0 comments

Police roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:

Isaiah Booker, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Ethan Roper, 21, 3039 Edification Drive, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

Kam’rina Saffold, 18, 4421 Logger Lane, Marianna, battery.

Christopher Bittle, 41, 371 Tillman Road, Quincy, fugitive from justice.

David Swanger, 62, 13216 Meders Lane, Cumberland, MD, grand theft of motor vehicle.

Rachele Culver, 53,(age not provided), 2249 Hill Top Road, Newton, AL, fugitive from justice.

Harlis Pittman, 37, 2537 Bond Ave., Columbus, GA, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, providing false name to law enforcement, criminal mischief (police property), fugitive from justice, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Christina Johnson, 42, 4305 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, violation of court order.

Johnathan White, 28, 309 Sunset, Cairo, GA, battery-domestic violence.

Kenneth Gatlin, 64, 1964 SE McDaniel Road, Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County.

John Peak Jr., 50, 2653 Randall Lane, Cottondale, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, possession of controlled substance-three counts (Spice, Methadone, Oxycodone), hold for U.S. Marshals.

JAIL POPULATION: 207

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 5-8:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 9-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 2-4:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert