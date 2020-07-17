Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 15-17:
Henry Brown, 35, 1831 44th St., Pensauken, NJ, trafficking in controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and property damage, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia-three counts.
Willie Smith, 27, 5182 NW Miller Road, Altha, aggravated assault, battery, resisting arrest without violence.
Walter Rudd, 33, 2451 Wheellock Way, Marianna, failure to appear —four counts, non-child support.
Cullen Jenkins, 27, 756 Braswell Road, Grand Ridge, domestic battery.
Lisa Shelton, 41, 12643 Pinelog Road, Ebro, violation of state probation.
Ramsey Kelley, 38, 1342 Fairview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Wesley Lanier, 20, 13226 Betts Road, Fountain, failure to appear.
Joshua Delgado, 21, 5365 Sinkcreek Lane, Marianna, trespass after warning, resisting without violence.
James Depew, 62, 3385 Bevia Road, Marianna, domestic battery.
Travis Deloach, 20, 20188 71 North, Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Roberta Vargo, 25, 2841 Rockwell St., Marianna, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.
Russell Green Jr., 32, 3786 Highway 69, Greenwood, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.
JAIL POPULATION: 203