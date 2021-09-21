Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 18-21:
Bryan Lipford, 37, 4387 Dry Creek Road, Marianna, grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Casey Moore, 32, 5395 15th St., Malone, fugitive from justice.
Adrian Stoe, 33, 5395 15th St., Malone, tag attached not assigned, non-payment of child support.
Chasity Morgan, 39, 4813 Glendale Circle, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Kimberly Hatcher, 54, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Issac Brincefield, 19, 2964 Buttercup Lane, Cottondale, possession of marijuana (more than 20 grams).
JAIL POPULATION: 242