Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 10-12:

John Davis, 32, 1848 Lossie Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Jason Alford, 39, 1987 Hunter Drive, Sneads, reckless driving.

Clarence Smith, 28, 5873 Concord Road, Bascom, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, petit theft.

Heather Williamson, 26, 3437 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, child abuse - three counts.

James Bolding Jr., 51, 116 South Bolding St., Gastonia, NC, escape state inmate, grand theft of motor vehicle.

Brandon Holt, 27, 425 Hogan Lane, Quincy, false ID given to law enforcement officer.

Allen Johnson, 21, 1964 Jackson Ave., Sneads, burglary of a dwelling while armed, grand theft of a firearm-six counts, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, child neglect - two counts, carrying concealed weapon (firearm).

Madison Douglas, 25, 2481 Doberman Drive, Marianna, failure to appear - five counts, fugitive from justice.