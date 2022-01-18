Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 14-18:
Laytavion Godwin, 23, 2925 Harley Drive, Marianna, failure to appear (domestic violence), hold for Calhoun County, violation of conditional release.
Devin Knight, 21, 306 E. Renor Road, DeFuniak Springs, murder, tampering with evidence.
Gabriel Clemmons, 39, 3800 Skyview Road, Marianna, murder.
Amanda Mastison, 32, 567 Satellite Road, Graceville, hold for Washington County.
Willie Sims, 58, 4157 Billingsly Lane, Greenwood, domestic battery by strangulation.
Edward Williams, 36, 3861 Highway 69, Greenwood, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle registration).
Javoris Garrett, 30, 2917 Orange St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Frankista Truitt, 23, 5903 Crescent Ridge Court, Lithonia, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Thomas Enfinger, 42, 501 Thompson St., Chattahoochee, possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Errol Smith, 36, 416 Florida Ave., Dothan, AL, driving with no valid license.
Jose Jazmaine-Ramos, 20, 502 N Firewood Drive, Dothan, AL, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving.
Kelly Sellers, 18, 2919 Wynn St., Marianna, driving while license suspended-knowingly.
Kathy Elmore, 42, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, trespass structure or conveyance, possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Baxter, 42, 5195 11th Ave., Malone, burglary, grand theft.
Natasha Couch, 48, 2861 Washington St., Marianna, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Demetrius McKinnie, 35, 4906 Highway 273, Campbellton, petit theft-first degree.
JAIL POPULATION: 252