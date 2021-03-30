Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 27-30:
Karen Gonzales, 52, 13914 Huntwick Drive, Orlando, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Randall Morris, 41, 4475 Highway 77, Graceville, failure to properly register upon vacating residence—sex offender requirement, failure to properly register change to telephone number—sex offender requirement, fugitive from justice (Dothan, Alabama).
Alston Jordan, 20, 129 Walkers Hill Road, Pelzer, SC, failure to register motor vehicle, hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, grand theft-less than $20,000, petit theft – less than $750, trespass, criminal mischief.
Christopher Dickens, 42, 5913 Highway 90, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Dickens, 32, P.O. Box 4 (transient), Malone, trespass after warning.
Nicole Wood, 37, 4746 Bates Road, Greenwood, theft.
Madeline Hall, 49, 2815 North Highway 81, Ponce De Leon, 49, hold for Holmes County, no driver’s license.
Antwan Johnson, 21, 5039 Park St., Panama City, hold for Bay County, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Anna Helton, 23, 4293 Stone St., Marianna, petit theft.
Timothy Smith, 44, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, petit theft.
Rubuen Torres, 35, transient, petit theft—second offense, resisting without violence.
Joshua Tappen, 37, 2111 Seay Road, Cottondale, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Hileman, 31, 16724 Eastwood Drive, Fountain, possession of methamphetamine.
Shabreka Woullard, 20, 2370 Mayo Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery, aggravated abuse and neglect of a child.
Andrea Dickens, 36, 11335 NW Lake Mistic Dugger Road, Bristol, hold for Gulf County.
Misty Aufdencamp, 43, 6407 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, felon in possession of ammunition.
C.B. Miller Jr., 52, 3764 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
JAIL POPULATION: 242