Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 17-19:
John Drew, 54, 4478 Colonel St., Marianna, battery-domestic, sexual battery (rape).
James Black, 36, 3536 NW Drifting Lane, Altha, violation of state probation, battery, criminal mischief-$1,000 or more.
Thomas Walker, 57, 5861 Fort Road, Greenwood, sentenced to county jail.
Donald Greer, 53, 18089 Highway 20, Blountstown, hold for Bay County.
Ottawa Lovett, 45, 2140 Wakulla St., Tallahassee, introduction of contraband to a state correctional institution-three counts, misuse of two-way communication device, interference with prisoner.
Laytavion Godwin, 21, 2925 Harley Drive, Marianna, domestic violence.
Roger Tuten, 35, 1100 Plantation Drive, Panama City, fleeing and attempt to elude, trafficking methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked-third or subsequent, possession o drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon, resisting officer without violence, hold for Bay County.
Thomas Byrd, 54, 929 Festus Lane, Alford, battery (domestic violence).
Marquis Chapman, 43, 721 Congo St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Luther Dean, 21, 330 Huet Rentz Court, Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Taylor Allen, 42, 10268 SE County Road 69, Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tricia Williams, 46, 4023 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic violence).
Rockelle Sanders, 22, 241 Kirkland Road, Slocomb, AL, introduction of contraband into state correctional facility-two counts, unlawful use of two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.
JAIL POPULATON: 234