Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 17-19:

John Drew, 54, 4478 Colonel St., Marianna, battery-domestic, sexual battery (rape).

James Black, 36, 3536 NW Drifting Lane, Altha, violation of state probation, battery, criminal mischief-$1,000 or more.

Thomas Walker, 57, 5861 Fort Road, Greenwood, sentenced to county jail.

Donald Greer, 53, 18089 Highway 20, Blountstown, hold for Bay County.

Ottawa Lovett, 45, 2140 Wakulla St., Tallahassee, introduction of contraband to a state correctional institution-three counts, misuse of two-way communication device, interference with prisoner.

Laytavion Godwin, 21, 2925 Harley Drive, Marianna, domestic violence.

Roger Tuten, 35, 1100 Plantation Drive, Panama City, fleeing and attempt to elude, trafficking methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked-third or subsequent, possession o drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/ammunition by convicted felon, resisting officer without violence, hold for Bay County.