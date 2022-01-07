Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 5-7:
Toni Martin, 50, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, trespassing of a structure - unarmed.
Maria Devalasquez, 50, 4757 Watson Drive, Marianna, sentenced to county jail.
Clarissa McLeod, 39, 1843 South Saint Andrews St., Dothan, AL, awaiting transport to FDOC.
Paul Bamberg, 64, 7097 Bamberg Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Nicholas Mannion, 39,646 McDougal St., Geneva, AL, violation of county probation.
Stacy Jeter, 40, 7559 By Faith Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of county probation.
Barbara Love, 60, 725G Brown St., Chipley, retail theft.
Mavis Zemil-Lopez, 39, 4810 Laramore Road, Marianna, felony retail theft.
Ernest Martin, 73, 339 Silver Lake North, Marianna, attempted felony murder.
James McNair, 34, 4276 2nd Ave., Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.