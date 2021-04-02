Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 31-April 2:
Resee McKinnie Ward, 29, 5265 Pleasant St., Graceville, sentenced to county jail.
Nakia Mobley, 46, 2855 Orange St., Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Amy Barber, 41, 5141 Shanandoa Ave., Jacksonville, violation of state probation.
Shaniqua Jackson, 30, 107 South Love St., Quincy, delivery of a controlled substance-three counts, principal in the first degree to introduction of contraband (controlled substance), unlawful compensation.
Bret Crumpler, 23, 6295 Birchwood Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Carlos Pittman, 44, 4139 North St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Ellen Defleron, 34, 424 Coach Road, Slocomb, AL, failure to appear (no valid driver license).
Harvey Burch, 40, 616 Addis Road, Gordon, AL, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
Jason Rudd, 19, 4501 Decatur St., Marianna, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shambreka Wright, 27, 1005 MKL Jr. Ave., Crestview, hold for Okaloosa County.
Kandi Lee, 30, 1828 Destiny Lane, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Tamela Eubanks, 36, 2197 Mohawk Trail, Sneads, neglect (failure to protect), tampering with evidence.
Willie Harris, 45, 5793 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, failure to properly register upon vacating residence (sex offender), failure to comply with sex offender registration requirement.
Kristina Jones, 29,7443 U.S. 90, Grand Ridge, no valid driver’s license, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 234