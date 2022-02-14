Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 12-14:

James Nesbit, 55, 3633 Twin Ponds Road, Marianna, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked, no motorcycle endorsement).

Ashley Morton, 32, 6906 Florida St., Grand Ridge, hold for Polk County.

Roberta Davis, 21, 4330 Maywood Drive, Marianna, fraudulent use of credit card, exploitation of the elderly, grand theft.

Thomas Powell Jr., 53, 6936 Broadway St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.

Quashon Perry, 24, 2871 London Road, Cottondale, murder, robbery with a firearm.

Forrest Reed Jr., 37, 5312 Quaters Court, Campbellton, possession of firearm by convicted felon, robbery with a firearm.

Jamar Robinson, 37, 8734 Ranchero Road, Tallahassee, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Franklin, 41, 2807 Stephens Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated assault with a firearm.