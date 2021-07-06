Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 3-6:

Deborah McDaniel, 43, 901 East Hartshorne Lane, Beverly Hills, resisting without violence.

Julie Arnold, 34, 8000 Church St., Sneads, hold for Leon County.

Richard Peeler, 56, 5379 Highway 2, Bascom, failure to appear (failure to redeliver rental property).

Alexis Barrentine, 20, 4876 Basswood Road, Bascom, petit theft (more than $100, less than $750).

Eric Montgomery, 20, 1970 Dot Harvey Road, Jakin, GA, petit theft (more than $100, less than $750).

Brandon Franklin, 27, 3131 Willow St., Cottondale, driving under the influence and damage property, driving while license suspended.

Michael Sellers, 54, 730 5th St., Chipley, non-payment of child support.

David Smith, 21, 6541 Robbie Road, Milton, flee/elude with disregard for safety.

Joshua Ingle, 35, 377 Inkwood Lane, Tallahassee, hold for Marion County.