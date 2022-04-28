Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 26-28:
Maurice Johnson, 45, 2858 Friend St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Samantha Gore, 34, 1910 Clay Ave., Panama City, violation of state probation, non-payment of child support.
Angelia Stefanski, 49, 4396 Lafayette St., Marianna, uttering a forged instrument - 13 counts.
Kelly Sims, 42, 2078 Holy Road, Cottondale, possession of methamphetamine.
Adam French, 39, 547 Satellite Road, Graceville, violation of county probation.
Katie Armstrong, 39, 3026 County Road 20, Haleyville, AL, failure to appear.
Shawaun Dortch, 24, 5316 Quarters Court, Campbellton, robbery with a firearm, grand theft.
Efrain Olivenia, 50, 25973 Highway 134 (Lot 8), Enterprise, AL, hold for Orange County.
Lawren Green, 30, 872 Yates Springs Road, Brison, GA, failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).
Jessie Rabon, 41, 2909 Salem Church Road, Sneads, battery – domestic violence (bond revoked).
Freddie Jones, 34, 5504 Mt. Tabor Road, Marianna, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance, criminal mischief, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 220