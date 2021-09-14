 Skip to main content
Police roundup
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 11-14:

Jennifer Senuta, 34, 4371 Deering St., Marianna, battery-domestic violence.

Michael Patterson, 44, 5605 Dozier Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine), trafficking in methamphetamine-two counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, non child support.

Gary Turner, 35, 5746 Bailey St., Graceville, felon in possession of a firearm.

Craig Cline, 58, 3480 Caverns Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.

Daniel Meola, 22, 5948 Gordon Road, Bascom, driving while license suspended or revoked, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonisha Widby, 26, 4214 Allen St., Marianna, grand theft, resisting without violence.

Al V. Stinson, 32, 22 NE 22nd St., Gainesville, introduction of contraband to a correctional institution.

Anthony Hall, 28, 4435 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, battery - domestic violence.

Lashina Garrett, 36, 4435 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, battery - domestic violence.

Jaffe Pickett, 44, 2616 Verandah Vue Drive, Lakeland, possession of synthetic cannabinoids (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), carrying a concealed firearm, driving under the influence.

Trevor Phillmon, 30, 2081 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, battery - domestic, child abuse without great bodily harm.

Terrell Bradley, 28, 5222 13th St., Malone, driving under the influence.

Bryan Lipford, 37, 4387 Drycreek Road, Marianna, failure to appear.

David Deese, 48, 1858 Tobe Lane, Blountstown, failure to appear, possession of schedule II drug (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL POPULATION: 247

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
