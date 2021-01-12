 Skip to main content
Police roundup
Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 9-12:

Willie Bostick Jr., 32, 185 Sycamore Ave., Greensboro, violation of state probation.

Catlin Green, 36, 4140 NW Lakeshore Road, Altha, felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, carrying a concealed firearm, illegal exhibition of a firearm, retail theft.

Allen Johnson, 20, 132 Sugarhill Road, Monroeville, AL, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a concealed weapon-two counts.

Alexis Foley, 21, 2010 Season Lane, Tallahassee, felony battery.

Taurus Jones, 38, 2109 Tanner Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence), assault or battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence.

Clyde McClennon, 60, 6063 Wolf Pond Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Lonnie Baxter, 31, 2431 Sapp Road, Cottondale, no valid driver’s license.

Elijah Brown III, 41, 1705 Bernay Boulevard, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Cody Braxton, 45, 3136 Aycock Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.

JAIL POPULATION: 208

Jackson County Correctional Facility

In this Floridan file photo, flags fly outside the Jackson County Correctional Facility on Feb. 26, 2014, in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE
