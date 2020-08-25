Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 22-25:
Brandon Tyus, 31, 2340 Walters Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Thomas Iodice, 48, 2509 Corral Drive, Alford, failure to appear.
Buckie Barnes, 30, 1907 Gloster Ave., Sneads, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, cruelty toward children-three counts, violation of injunction.
John Cooke, 68, 4924 Satin Drive, Bascom, violation of state probation.
Joshua Tappen, 36, 2650 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, dealing in stolen property, burglary of a structure.
Dennis Edwards, 57, 2942 West Manor, Marianna, battery.
Rickie Beamon’Hundley, 36, 5203 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, criminal mischief, trespassing, breach of peace, battery.
Kaleb Wheeler, 26, 6135 Woodville Hwy 3, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Thomas Pilgrim, 23, 2925 Milton Ave., Marianna, robbery with firearm, violation of state probation, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly.
Bryn Spivey, 30, 4836 Tallpine Drive, Marianna, principle to armed robbery in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Talisha Gonzalez, 32, 5549 Black Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction without violence, giving false information or reports to police, fail to register motor vehicle, attaching registration license plate not assigned.
Abelino Lopez Sanchez, 19, 2882 Flamingo Lane, Marianna, driving under the influence, operating motor vehicle without valid license, possession of liquor by a person under 21 years of age.
Dustin Scroggins, 21, 264 Butler Road, Dothan, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Terry Thomas, 30, 5858 Panda Lane, Bascom, giving false name to law enforcement officer, non-child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 217
